Jennifer Hudson talks shared interests with Common, receiving Elizabeth Taylor Rowdy Activist Award

If there's one interest Jennifer Hudson and Common share aside from music, it's the amount of passion poured into all they do, including activism.

"He's very passionate about everything he's into," the singer told People Thursday at the Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS 2024. "He leads with the heart, and I lead with the heart in everything that I do, as well."

It's Jennifer's passion and work for "people living with HIV and for the LGBTQ+ community" that earned her the event's first-ever Elizabeth Taylor Rowdy Activist Award.

"It means everything. Anything to help out the community to help make a difference in the world. And that's what we represent at our show," JHud said. "Anytime I can use my platform to help build awareness, to get rid of stigma, all of those things, I'm willing to do. So it's just the honor to be here. The real gift is in the work."

Jennifer noted that she's focused on "making a world a better place for everyone," adding, "It's inspiring to me to encourage me to want to do more, and hopefully inspire others to want to help make a difference too."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.