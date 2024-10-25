Jennifer Hudson says 'The Gift of Love' is like "a Christmas tree full of different songs"

Halloween's just days away, but Jennifer Hudson's getting folks into the Christmas season. It's been a week since she released her first holiday album, The Gift of Love, an album she says includes many different flavors.

"It's a very diverse album and within it I look at it as a Christmas tree full of different songs and whatever song you love on there is your Christmas gift from me to you," she told press at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony. "I hope you guys pick it up and choose the song. I can't wait to figure out which gift you get."

While she personally loves "each and every" song on the album, Jennifer, who calls herself the Princess of Christmas, shares she holds two songs in a "special place." "'O Holy Night' is my favorite holiday song, and 'Hallelujah' is the reason why I made the entire holiday album," she said. "So those are the dear to my heart."

Jennifer's goal with The Gift of Love is to "add to everyone's holiday traditions, bringing in my family tradition into it as well."

