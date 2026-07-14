Jennifer Hudson to perform national anthem at FIFA World Cup closing ceremony

Jennifer Hudson performs onstage at the 51st AFI Lifetime Achievement Award: A Tribute Celebrating Eddie Murphy at Dolby Theatre on April 18, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Jennifer Hudson will help close out the 2026 World Cup Finals, performing Sunday during the closing ceremony at MetLife Stadium.

She has been tapped to sing a "special rendition" of "The Star-Spangled Banner," helping "set the stage for football's biggest match and the most anticipated moment of the tournament," according to a FIFA press release.

The announcement comes on the day she is set to sing "America the Beautiful" during Major League Baseball's All-Star Game pregame festivities.

Also performing at the World Cup closing ceremony are Nicole Scherzinger, Laura Pausini, Robbie Williams and streamer IShowSpeed. Tom Cruise will also make a special appearance.

According to FIFA, the closing ceremony will “celebrate the 48 teams’ unforgettable journey” through the tournament.

BTS, Justin Bieber, Madonna and Shakira will then perform during the World Cup Final Halftime Show, which is curated by Chris Martin of Coldplay.

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