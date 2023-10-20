Jekalyn Carr's new self-titled album, 'Jekalyn,' has arrived

WayNorth Music

By Jamia Pugh

After a four-year hiatus since recording her last studio project, Changing Your StoryJekalyn Carr returns with a fresh, new collection of songs: her self-titled, sixth album, Jeklayn.

It arrives on the heels of the singer earning her seventh Billboard #1 with the Gospel Airplay Songs chart-topper, "I Believe God."

Featured on the album are fellow gospel greats including Kirk FranklinPastor Mike Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Blanca, with whom Jekalyn joined on the Dove Awards-nominated track "New Day."

As for her hope for the album, Jekalyn says, "I pray that listeners of this project find hope and understanding in whatever trials and tribulations they are currently facing."

Jekalyn is available for streaming on major platforms.

