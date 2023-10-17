Jeezy opens up on being freed from stigma around mental health: "I learned that vulnerability is power"

In Jeezy's new memoir, Adversity for Sale: Ya Gotta Believe, he delves into a plethora of personal and private life details, including his eight-year-long battle with depression.

On a recent episode of The Tamron Hall Show, he shared that while he initially saw his issues as shortcomings, his journey to a better mental state began after he educated himself.

"I learned that vulnerability is power," Jeezy said, adding he thought "something was wrong" with him because of the trauma that grew out of his poverty-stricken childhood.

"As I started to get the words for it and started to understand and grab tools, I started to become better," Jeezy recalled.

As for his struggle with depression, which includes having feelings of wanting to "go back to sleep forever," he's learned positive ways to deal it — and those chapters of his life where he was living as "Young Jeezy."

The rapper's journey to and through self-healing is one of the reasons he wrote the book. In it, he aims at equipping readers with the tools to help overcome tumultuous situations and adversities like he did.

Jeezy's "components for success" are: a clear vision, a plan to reach the goal, the discipline to execute the plan, the willingness to make sacrifices, and you have to believe.

Jeezy's New York Times bestselling memoir, Adversity for Sale: Ya Gotta Believe, is available at Amazon and elsewhere.

