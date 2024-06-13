Jeannie Mai and Jeezy finalize divorce

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy's divorce has been finalized.

The split between the TV personality and the rapper, born Jay Wayne Jenkins, was made official on June 11 in Georgia's Fulton County Superior Court, according to court documents obtained by GMA.

There is no additional information regarding a settlement, child support or a permanent parenting plan for their 2-year-old daughter, Monaco, as those documents appear to be under seal.

The finalized divorce comes just shy of nine months after Jeezy filed for divorce from Mai on Sept. 14 following two years of marriage.

According to the filing at the time, both parties had a prenup in place.

Mai and Jeezy tied the knot in March 2021 and welcomed Monaco in January 2022.

GMA has reached out to representatives for Mai and Jeezy for additional comment.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.