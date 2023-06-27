Jazmine Sullivan, Doechii, Toosii & more to join H.E.R. for Lights On Festival

After a year-long hiatus, H.E.R. announces the return of the Lights On Festival, kicking off in Mountain View, California, this September.

For two nights of R&B music, the Grammy winner tapped a few industry favorites like Don Toliver, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Doechii, Toosii, DVSN, Amerie and more. Fellow R&B powerhouse Jazmine Sullivan will headline the festival's first night, September 16, while a special set by H.E.R. & Friends will close out the show on September 17.

"I'm so excited Lights On Fest will be making its return," H.E.R. said. "It's my favorite way to wind down the summer by having two days filled with great R&B music. I am so proud to reveal the extraordinary talent we have on the bill this year and can't wait for everyone to see what's to come!"

In addition to musical performances, fans can take part in other cultural attractions. For the event's premiere in 2019, it featured a film screening tent, live art installations, an arcade, R&B museum and guitar lounge.

Pre-sale tickets will be available starting Thursday, June 29, at 12 p.m. PT, while general-sale tickets go live on Friday, June 30, on LiveNation.com.

