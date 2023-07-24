Jazmine Sullivan mourns the loss of her mother

Jazmine Sullivan is mourning the loss of her mother, Pam Sullivan.

On Monday, July 24, the Grammy winner revealed that her mom died on July 22, sharing the news with a throwback image of her mom when she was younger.

"I don't have the words yet mommy," she wrote on Instagram. "So for now I'll say thank you thank you thank you."

"Rest now butterfly," she added along with a blue butterfly emoji.

In 2021, Sullivan opened up about her mother's struggle with breast cancer after being diagnosed in October 2019, saying that the journey brought them closer together.

"Obviously you appreciate people more if you even think that you could lose them," Sullivan said on the People Everyday podcast. "But I've been able to reciprocate the love and support that she's given me all my life back to her. And I'm so fulfilled doing that."

In May 2020, Sullivan penned a sweet Mother's Day message to her mom on Instagram and shared a series of photos and videos taken during her breast cancer journey, one of which shows Sullivan cutting her hair as tribute.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.