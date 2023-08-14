Jay-Z's Roc Nation, T.I. and more remember "The Godfather of Black Entertainment" Clarence Avant

After learning of the passing of beloved music executive Clarence Avant, a host of Hollywood stars and community leaders shared tribute messages on social media Monday, August 14.

"Clarence Avant isn't just the 'Godfather Of Black Music,' he is our cultural Godfather," Jay-Z's label, Roc Nation, tweeted. "Throughout his life, he burst through doors and tore down ceilings, changing lives and providing opportunities for generations. A true pioneer, a mentor and a champion, Clarence Avant is and always will be a giant among us."

Rapper T.I. wrote that he was shocked and saddened by the news, but expressed gratitude to Avant: "thank you for all the wisdom you've shared and the path you paved for artists like myself."

Criminal justice attorney Ben Crump referred to Avant as "the great connector in the industries of music, entertainment, and even in politics," noting that he "spent decades shaping Black culture and nurturing artists. His legacy will LIVE ON. Rest In Power, Godfather."

Fellow record label founder Kevin Liles tweeted, "You will be missed my friend."

The news of Avant's death was confirmed to ABC News by his family, who said in a statement, "Clarence passed away gently at home in Los Angeles on Sunday, August 13, 2023. He was 92."

"The joy of his legacy eases the sorrow of our loss," the family wrote.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.