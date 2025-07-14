Jay-Z joins Beyoncé for Cowboy Carter tour stop in Atlanta

Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Beyoncé's Dangerously in Love with husband Jay-Z and she showed it Sunday night when her Cowboy Carter tour stopped in Atlanta.

Jay surprised fans when he joined Bey onstage at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a performance of their song "Crazy in Love." “Give it up for my man, Jay-Z,” she said.

Jay went on to perform "Public Service Announcement," before the two publicly embraced and shared a kiss.

“Please give it up for my favorite human in the world, my husband,” Bey told the crowd.

This marks Jay's second appearance during the Cowboy Carter tour, which continues with another Atlanta show on Monday night. He previously performed with Bey at one of her shows in Paris.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

