Janet Jackson drops out of headlining performance at Cincinnati Music Festival

The lineup for the Cincinnati Music Festival has changed a bit, as Janet Jackson has dropped out. She was scheduled to headline the July 26 show, before she announced she will no longer perform due to "personal matters."

"To all my Cincinnati Music Festival fans.... I'm so sorry that I won't be able to be with you all in July. Some personal matters have come up and I am unable to attend," said Janet, who headlined the event in 2022. "I look forward to seeing you all soon!”

The festival also issued a statement, noting "organizers are working quickly to fill her spot on the lineup.”

The Cincinnati Music Festival will take place July 24 to July 26 at The Andrew J Brady Music Center. The first night's a celebration of hip-hop, including performances from Scarface, Goodie Mob, The Sugarhill Gang and Young MC.

Earth, Wind & Fire will take the stage as headliners on night two, following Anthony Hamilton, Jazmine Sullivan, PJ Morton and the Zapp Band. There will also be a tribute to the late Frankie Beverly by Lucky Daye, 112, The Bar-Kays and the TMF Band, formerly known as Maze. Their set will feature guest appearances by Ronald Isley, Joe, Dave Hollister and Raheem Devaughn.

