Janelle Monáe headlining Outloud Festival for Pride Month

Janelle Monáe is set to headline Outloud Festival, a Pride-themed music event held in West Hollywood, Rolling Stone reports.



Other acts on the lineup include Doechii, Keke Palmer and Big Freedia. Kylie Minogue is the second headliner.



"The community is going to recognize attention-grabbing names from top to bottom," Outloud CEO Jeff Consoletti tells Rolling Stone. "We're talking about strong allies and community representation. There seems to be trust from the industry and our fans in what we're building here. I'm proud of that."



The event, taking place in West Hollywood Park, helps kicks off Pride Month on June 1 and 2.

