Janelle Monáe, Billy Porter nominated for GLAAD music awards

Janelle Monáe and Billy Porter are among the list of stars nominated for music awards at the upcoming GLAAD Media Awards, which honor media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues.

Up for Outstanding Music Artist at the 35th annual show, Monáe is recognized for The Age of Pleasure and Porter for Black Mona Lisa. Victoria Monét earned a nomination for her Grammy-nominated album, Jaguar II.

Ice Spice and alternative/indie singer Iniko are among the nominees for Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist, and a Special Recognition honor includes Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.

Non-music nominees include The Color Purple, American Fiction and The Blackening, up for Outstanding Film; RuPaul's Drag Race, up for Outstanding Reality Competition Program; as well as episodes of Tamron Hall and The Jennifer Hudson Show.

The GLAAD Media Awards ceremonies will be held in Los Angeles on March 14 and in New York City on May 11.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.