Janelle Monáe announces lineup for Wondaween 2025

Janelle Monáe attends Human Rights Campaign's 2025 Los Angeles Dinner Honoring Ashley Park And Hannah Einbinder at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Janelle Monáe's love for Halloween has manifested itself into Wondaween 2025, a series of events taking place in Los Angeles to celebrate the spooky holiday. The schedule features a festival, movie screenings, a concert, game night and more.

Kicking the fun off is Janelle's Monáe Manor, a haunted house open now through Nov. 2. The Brains Behind the Bloods will follow on Oct. 20, featuring Danny Elfman, Akela Cooper and Janelle's costuming team Sasha Glasser and Alex Navarro as they talk with Janelle about "horror, sound, prosthetics, and spectacle."

A '70s disco-themed game night is scheduled to go down on Oct. 23. Danny will then return for back-to-back nights of the Nightmare Before Christmas in concert, Oct. 25 and Oct. 26, where he, Janelle, Keith David, Riki Lindhome and John Stamos will sing as different characters from the film.

"WONDAWEEN, a Halloween festival, brought to you by @wondaland and yours truly!" Janelle wrote on Instagram. "It is a scream come true to curate 1 of 1 experiences during the month of October! WONDAWEEN is for us by us, true Halloween lovers!"

Tickets and more information can be found on wondaween.com.

