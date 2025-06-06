'Jane' resumes testimony at Sean Combs' trial, testifies about harrowing 'hotel nights'

This story may contain accounts and descriptions of actual or alleged events that some readers may find disturbing.

While testifying at Sean Combs' trial Friday, "Jane," one of Combs' exes testifying under a pseudonym, said she and Combs would run out of drugs "various times" during "hotel nights." "Jane" said Combs would call one of his assistants, butlers, security guards or a man named Guido to supply more. Twice "Jane" testified she carried drugs for Combs from Los Angeles to Miami.

At some point, "Jane" testified that she began scheduling male escorts for "hotel nights" herself.

"I said if we're going to be doing this I should just choose, choose who was going to be doing that to my body," "Jane" told the court. "I felt like I couldn't get away from this dynamic that was happening and I at least had to make it better for myself."

She testified that she selected a particular performer from pornography videos. The performer lived in Atlanta, according to her testimony, and either she or a woman named Jess, Combs' travel agent, would book the man's travel to Los Angeles, Miami or New York. She testified Combs would reimburse her for the flights, a key element of the transportation for the purposes of prostitution charge that Combs faces. He has pleaded not guilty.

She testified she did not want to have sex with him or another adult film performer, Anton, who became part of "Jane" and Combs' "hotel nights."

In her testimony, "Jane" could not recall how many different men she was paired with during her relationship with Combs and testified Paul, Combs' personal trainer, participated in "hotel nights" in Los Angeles, Miami and Turks and Caicos.

She testified that "hotel nights" left her with back pain and urinary tract infections "almost every week."

During a break, an attorney representing "Jane" informed the court that there are social media accounts and websites that are seeking to reveal her true identity. The attorney said she is documenting posts and monitoring livestreams that may be violating the court’s pseudonym order.

“These posts threaten her safety,” the attorney said.

The attorney said it doesn't appear the individuals responsible are in the courthouse but the judge said he would consider any application for additional restrictions on disclosing identifiable information.

A few months into their relationship, in November 2021, "Jane" told the court she sent Combs several text messages after seeing him post things he was doing with other women.

In February 2023, "Jane" and Sean Combs took a short break from their relationship, according to her testimony. A couple weeks later, Combs invited her to Turks and Caicos.

She flew to Miami to meet him in advance, according to "Jane's" testimony. Combs agreed, and she believed, there would be no hotel night in Miami, but then the escort Don showed up. She and Combs then flew to Turks and Caicos where, after one night together, "Jane" said Paul showed up. A 24-hour hotel night ensued, "Jane" testified. After the 4th round of sexual activity she said she could no longer continue.

"It was just really painful," "Jane" told the court. She threw a bracelet Combs had given her and stormed off, according to testimony.

Combs is still paying the monthly rent for "Jane’s" Los Angeles home, she told the jury Friday. She explained to the jury, “Sean was just hovering the house over my head, just always brought it up in so many ways. It just always felt like he wanted me to know that he was doing this for me."

"Jane’s" testimony, at turns anguished, distressing and raw, concludes four weeks of testimony. She will be back on the witness stand Monday.

Court is adjourned for the weekend.

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively.

