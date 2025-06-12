'Jane' concludes testimony at Sean Combs' sex trafficking, racketeering trial

This story may contain accounts and descriptions of actual or alleged events that some readers may find disturbing.

The cross examination of Sean Combs girlfriend appearing as "Jane" continued Thursday, with her description of an alleged physical assault by Combs in June 2024 that she previously testified left her with welts and a black eye.

By then, "Jane" had seen the widely circulated 2016 hotel surveillance footage of Combs attacking then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

"You had never seen Mr. Combs in your relationship act like that before?" defense attorney Teny Geragos asked.

“Right,” Jane testified.

“He had never laid a hand on you prior to this night?” Geragos followed up.

“No,” "Jane" testified.

In that moment, "Jane" told the court, Combs said, “Now you want to attack me?”

"Jane" testified she had a “feeling” Combs had taken another woman on a family trip.

"It was a ball of emotions that night. Just resentment for so many things," "Jane" told the court, before she instigated the physical altercation, about which she previously testified.

“Did you tell defense counsel that you slammed his head into the counter?” Geragos asked, referring to Combs.

“I think I did,” "Jane" testified in response.

“Did you tell the government you pushed his head?” Geragos asked.

“Yes,” Jane testified.

“Do you remember calling him a piece of s---?” Geragos asked.

“Yes,” "Jane" testified.

Geragos emphasized the champagne and tequila "Jane" testified both she and Combs had consumed.

"Jane" told the court that Combs escalated the violence: “He kicks me on the back of the leg and I fell on my buttocks. He lifted me up in a chokehold.”

"Jane" also testified that Combs dragged her and slapped her.

When the fighting stopped, "Jane" told the court she changed into an "outfit" and a male escort, named Anton, arrived for a so-called "hotel night" sexual encounter.

"Jane" testified that before there was any sexual contact, she told Combs about seeing Anton in Las Vegas at the January party she attended with an unidentified famous rapper.

Geragos quoted Combs as saying, “I can’t believe you went to another man’s 'freak-off,'” the latter another name Combs used to describe sexual encounters with multiple partners.

She testified that she did not mention to Anton the violence that preceded the encounter.

“I was just trying to cover my wounds with my hair as much as possible,” "Jane" told the court.

"Jane" testified that Combs left that night without the two of them having their customary one-on-one sex session following a performance with an escort because, "Jane" told the court, he couldn't believe she “went to another man’s freak off.”

Overall, the cross-examination appeared designed to establish that "Jane" kept returning to Combs and routinely agreed to participate in sexual encounters he desired.

Prosecutors then sought during their re-direct questioning to reframe how to interpret those messages.

"Jane," who's testifying under a pseudonym, read aloud a text she sent, which read, “I know what you want, baby,” and “Don’t want to make you mad” before a sexual encounter with a male escort named Paul.

Prosecutor Maurene Comey showed the jury a message that Combs sent to Paul not long after: "Imma need you to persuade her," the message said.

Did you know that Sean had sent this text to Paul saying ‘Imma need you to persuade her?’” Comey asked on redirect.

“I’ve never seen these messages,” "Jane" testified in response.

“Did you derive physical pleasure from sex with entertainers?” Comey asked.

“No,” "Jane" testified. “I was putting on a show.”

"Jane" told the court she did not orgasm during such encounters but routinely faked it, “Because I was putting on a show.” She also began sobbing when Comey asked about her jealousy of other women that Combs was seeing during their relationship.

“I was just made to be, just carry this impossible pressure and they weren’t asked to hold any of that, that pressure, like I did,” "Jane" testified through tears and sobs. “I just thought it was unfair. All the nights with these men.”

"Jane" also wept while telling the court, “Why do I have to break all my boundaries and compromise myself and they don’t have to? It was never about the women -- it was, 'why am I being treated like this?'”

On re-cross examination, defense attorney Geragos pointed out that the violence occurred while "Jane" knew Combs was under federal investigation, suggesting that she could have reported it.

"Jane’s" testimony is now over.

Court has adjourned for the day. It will resume on Friday with testimony from a federal agent; from Jonathan Perez, a Combs assistant; and an additional witness.

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively.

