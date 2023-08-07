Jamie Lee Curtis made Offset do this one thing before agreeing to James Brown interview spoof

Before Offset dropped "Jealousy," the chart-topping single with his wife, Cardi B, he teased the new track by recreating the infamous 1988 James Brown "Let's talk about some music" interview. Featured in the spoof and the song's music video is Oscar-wining actress Jamie Lee Curtis, who, before agreeing to the project, requested Offset do one simple thing: follow her on Instagram.

"That's how I knew she was cool," Offset said in conversation with Kelley Carter for Good Morning America.

He explained that Curtis made the request after the rapper messaged on her Instagram with hopes she'd play a role in his announcement of new music.

Curtis, who takes on the role of CNN reporter Sonya Friedman, asks Offset in the clip, "Your fans are saying that there's a lot of drama between you and your beautiful wife, Cardi B?"

Offset, mimicking Brown's obscure behavior, laughs it off, prompting Curtis to respond saying, "Ok, you're not going to answer my f****** question, are you?"

During the GMA interview, Carter pointed out to Offset that Curtis' video appearance was probably her first role after taking home the Oscar for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

"That's a big moment for her," Offset said. "And she still just pulled up on some regular, like, 'I got you.' Boom."

Offset said he's working to drop more new music soon, but he's taking his time on his second album.

"I didn't rush it. I love y'all, but I didn't rush it because I want it to be perfect," he said.

