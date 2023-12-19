Jamie Foxx congratulates daughter on her engagement

Jamie Foxx couldn't be more thrilled for his daughter's latest life update!

The Academy Award winner shared a series of photos on his Instagram account Monday to congratulate his daughter Corinne Foxx on her engagement to her boyfriend Joe Hooten.

In the black and white photos, Corinne Foxx and Hooten can be seen embracing each other with her beautiful diamond ring on display.

Jamie Foxx penned a heartfelt note in the caption, gushing over the young couple.

"You are a perfect example of what being in love is…." he wrote. "You care about each others life mental and physical… and you have each other's back… congratulations on your engagement…"

Continuing his note with a message to his soon-to-be son-in-law, he wrote, "When you whispered to me a while back that you were gonna ask my baby girl to marry you I had tears of joy in my soul… [folded hands, heart emoji]."

To his daughter, he added, "You have… and have always had a special place in my heart… you deserve love abundantly… so again congratulations you too… can't wait to walk you down that [a]isle."

Corinne Foxx announced her engagement to boyfriend Hooten on Sunday by posting similar photos to her Instagram account.

"From the first time I saw you, I knew you were my forever [ring and heart emoji," she wrote in the caption of her post.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.