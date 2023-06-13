Jamie Foxx, Teyonah Parris and John Boyega uncover a conspiracy in the trailer to Netflix's 'They Cloned Tyrone'

Netflix/Parrish Lewis

By Stephen Iervolino

The trailer to Netflix's They Cloned Tyrone starts out like the setup to a joke: "A hustler, a pimp, and a pro walk into a conspiracy."

Set to Rockwell's '80s classic "Somebody's Watching Me," the mystery caper comedy's trailer features John Boyega, Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris as those respective archetypes sneaking into a home, only to discover a hidden lab and literally uncover a clone of Boyega's character.

The unlikely trio soon starts to unravel a government conspiracy to make duplicates of the residents of their hood.

Juel Taylor, who directed Creed II and Space Jam: A New Legacy, called the shots on the Netflix film, which also stars David Alan Grier and Kiefer Sutherland. It debuts July 21.

