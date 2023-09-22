James Fortune releases new EP, ﻿'Worth It', featuring Monica, Waka Flocka Flame and Zacardi Cortez

FIYA World Entertainment/MNRK Music Group

By Jamia Pugh

Gospel great James Fortune released his latest album, Worth It, a seven-track EP featuring a mix of gospel and hip-hop artists.

Fortune teamed up with fellow Stellar Award winner Zacardi Cortez for the album's titular track, rapper Waka Flocka Flame added a few bars to "Voyage," and R&B singer Monica laid vocals on "Trusting God."

"10 Years ago we encouraged you to Hold On," Fortune wrote on Instagram, referencing "Hold On," his 2012 collaboration with Monica. "Today we want you to know that we are just out here 'Trusting God.'"

With Worth It, Fortune aims to "remind listeners that their struggle and life trauma was worth it," writing in an album release statement, "God will turn your pain into profit."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!