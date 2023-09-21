Jada Pinkett Smith reflects on "tangible memory" of Tupac with rare video

Jada Pinkett Smith took a trip down memory lane by sharing a rare video of her with Tupac Shakur.

A younger version of Smith and Tupac are seen in the video dancing and lip-syncing along to the lyrics of her husband Will Smith's hit "Parents Just Don't Understand".

"Not in a million years would I have dreamed that the Fresh Prince and I would become, um, very acquainted," Jada's voice soundtracks the Instagram clip titled "CHAPTER- Advanced Degree," her words written out in the caption. "Not in a million years did I imagine three lives, their fates, would be so intertwined."

She continued, "And… I never would have imagined that this video would become a tangible memory, of the last time Pac and I, were simply kids together. Pac and I lip syncing Parents Just Don't Understand by Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince during our Junior year in high school. Who would have thought?"

Jada followed it up with another post, the original video of her and Tupac "doing a terrible job at lip syncing 'Parents Just Don't Understand.'"

The special memory comes in tandem with promo of the actress' upcoming memoir, Worthy, expected out via HarperCollins on October 4.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.