The Jackson 5's Tito Jackson laid to rest at same cemetery where brother Michael was buried

Jackson 5 member Tito Jackson has been laid to rest at the same cemetery where his brother Michael Jackson is buried.

According to the Associated Press, Tito was buried Nov. 4 in a private ceremony at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale, California. In addition to Michael, who died in 2009, Jackson patriarch Joe Jackson, who died in 2018, is also buried there.

Tito's siblings La Toya and Marlon Jackson attended the ceremony, as did Michael's children Paris and Bigi, aka Blanket.

Tito's sons announced his death on Sept. 16. He was 70. His final show was with the Jacksons on Sept. 10, 2024 in Munich, Germany.

Tito was the third eldest of the nine Jackson siblings. He's survived by Jackson matriarch Katherine, 94, and siblings Janet, Jermaine, Randy, Marlon, Jackie, Rebbie and La Toya.

After Tito's death, Janet wrote on an Instagram Story, "May you rest in eternal peace. I will miss you so much."

On Oct. 15, which would have been Tito's 71st birthday, his three sons wrote on Instagram, "His presence will always be deeply missed, but his music, kindness, and love will forever live on in our hearts. Tito brought so much joy to the world, both as a member of The Jackson 5 and The Jacksons, and as an amazing father, brother, son, uncle and friend who touched the lives of many."

