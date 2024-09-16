Jackson 5 member Tito Jackson dead at 70

Tito Jackson, a member of Rock & Roll Hall of Famers The Jackson 5 and brother of Michael and Janet Jackson, has died, his children have confirmed in an Instagram post. He was 70.

"It's with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us," reads the message on the Instagram account for 3T, a group comprised of Jackson's three sons: Taj, Taryll and TJ. "We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being."

"Some of you may know him as Tito Jackson from the legendary Jackson 5, some may know him as 'Coach Tito' or some know him as 'Poppa T,'" the message continues. "Nevertheless, he will be missed tremendously. It will forever be 'Tito Time' for us. Please remember to do what our father always preached and that is 'Love One Another.' We love you Pops."

Born on Oct. 15, 1953, Toriano Adaryll "Tito" Jackson was one of the five brothers that made up The Jackson Five. The group was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1997 and sold over 150 million records worldwide.

The Jackson Five -- with Jackie, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael the other four members -- scored multiple #1 hits, including "ABC," "I Want You Back" and "I'll Be There." Father Joe Jackson managed the group and relocated the family from their home in Gary, Indiana to California as they gained popularity.

The group, later known as The Jacksons, peaked in popularity and influence through the 1970s, waning in the early- and mid-1980s with Michael Jackson's meteoric success as a solo artist. Their final album was 1989's 2300 Jackson Street. In 2001, they reunited to perform at brother Michael's 30th Anniversary Concerts in New York City.

In 2012, the four eldest Jackson brothers -- Tito, Jermaine, Jackie and Marlon -- launched the Unity Tour, their first in nearly three decades, and their first tour without brother Michael, who died in 2009.

Tito, Jackie and Marlon -- as The Jacksons -- had been performing in Europe, and had planned additional performances in Atlantic City and Cincinnati through the fall. Tito posted a social media message from Munich, Germany, on Sept. 11, having visited a memorial to Michael.

"Before our show in Munich, my brothers Jackie, Marlon, and I, visited the beautiful memorial dedicated to our beloved brother, Michael Jackson," he wrote. "We're deeply grateful for this special place that honors not only his memory but also our shared legacy. Thank you for keeping his spirit alive."

Tito Jackson is survived by his brothers Jermaine, Randy, Marlon and Jackie, his sisters Janet, Rebbie and Latoya and their mother, Katherine. Their father Joe died in 2018.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.