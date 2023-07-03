Ja Rule tries to "keep the traditions rolling" with 4th of July fireworks

Ja Rule is getting ready to light things up for the Fourth of July.

He'll be taking the stage for a performance at the Macy's Independence Day Parade in New York Tuesday and putting on a show of fireworks for his family.

When it comes to the holiday, the rapper is all about sticking to the tradition of setting off fireworks in his hometown of Queens and helping to provide entertainment for the young kids there.

"We try to keep traditions rolling. A good friend of mine still does it in the hood every year for the kids, he told Billboard. "I also try to do it out in New Jersey for my family, but Jersey got the little foofoo fireworks."

Firework displays were always a part of his childhood, Ja Rule said, and as he got older, he and his friends would light them for the young kids to enjoy.

As for fireworks this year, Rule and his now-adult children and family are looking forward to "the good stuff" that'll kick off at the 47th annual Macy's celebration.

Ja Rule will join Ashanti, Jazmine Sullivan, LL Cool J, The Roots and others for an "epic star-filled night."

The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Special will air live Tuesday, July 4, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and will also stream on Peacock.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.