J. Cole releases 'Might Delete Later,' featuring response to Kendrick Lamar diss

J. Cole's Dreamville Festival takes place this weekend, but he took some time ahead of the festivities to drop some new music, including a response to Kendrick Lamar's "Like That" diss.

Might Delete Later, a title previously teased from his vlog series and supposed burner account, features a total of 12 tracks. The last song, called "7 Minute Drill," finds Cole taking a few digs at Lamar.

“He still doin’ shows, but fell off like ‘The Simpsons’ / Your first s*** was classic, your last s*** was tragic,” he raps, referring to Lamar's albums. “Your second s*** put n***** to sleep, but they gassed it / Your third s*** was massive, and that was your prime / I was trailin’ right behind, and I just now hit mine.”

Cole later pokes fun at the gaps between those records, rapping, "He averagin' one hard verse like every thirty months or somethin.'"

“If he wasn’t dissin’, then we wouldn’t be discussin’ him,” he continues, before acknowledging that he actually likes Lamar. “Lord, don’t make me have to smoke this n**** ’cause I f*** with him / But push come to shove, on this mic, I will humble him.”

Cole's song is a response to Kendrick's shots on the Metro Boomin and Future track "Like That" off the album We Don't Trust You. One of those bars — "Motherf*** the 'big three,' n****, it's just big me" — challenged Cole's description on "First Person Shooter" of him, Kendrick and Drake as the "big three."

While Drake hasn't released music, he seemingly responded at a concert in Sunrise, Florida, last month. “I know, no matter what, there’s not another n**** on this Earth that could ever f*** with me,” he said.

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.