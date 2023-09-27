J. Cole makes Colin Kaepernick's letter to the New York Jets public: "hope there's a spot out there for my boy"

J. Cole is standing behind former NFL player Colin Kaepernick and rallying for him to get another chance on the field.

The rapper went public with a letter Kaepernick sent to the New York Jets in private, with hopes that sharing the note might draw attention to the former quarterback's dream of playing again.

"I asked Colin @kaepernick7 if I could share this letter with the world," J. Cole said. "He was reluctant. My argument was that I believe the people and all organizations should know the truth about how hard he works and how much he still wants to play. And always has. In the end, he agreed to let me."

In the two-page letter, Kaepernick acknowledged the "unfortunate loss" of the team's current quarterback Aaron Rodgers after an early-season injury this month and asked the Jets general manager, Joe Douglas, if he'd consider adding him to the practice squad.

Kaepernick listed a variety of reasons why he's a great fit for the group, including the fact that he's never stopped training since he was blackballed from the NFL in 2016 for taking a knee during the national anthem.

"My training schedule has remained the same for 6 years ... training on the field and in the weight room," Kaepernick wrote.

J. Cole also noted Rodgers' season-ending accident saying, "I wish the @nyjets organization luck. Everyone from players, to coaches, to execs are feeling the pressure I'm sure."

He ended his note by encouraging the team to give Kaepernick a chance.

"I hope y'all can turn it around," the rapper said. "And I hope there's a spot out there for my boy Kap. PEACE."

