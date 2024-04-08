J. Cole issues apology to Kendrick Lamar for recent diss: "That's the lamest s*** I did"

Days after releasing "7 Minute Drill," his response to Kendrick Lamar's "Like That" diss track, J. Cole has issued a public apology to K. Dot.

While onstage during his annual Dreamville Festival, Cole expressed regret over the song, which is featured on his new Might Delete Later mixtape.

“I’m so proud of [‘Might Delete Later’], except for one part,” Cole said in fan-captured footage. “It’s one part of that s*** that makes me feel like, man that’s the lamest s*** I did in my f***** life, right?"

He then explained the internal conflict he faced prior to releasing the track as he contemplated his desire versus that of fans who were eager to hear his response.

“I was conflicted because, one I know my heart and I know how I feel about my peers, these two n***** that I just been blessed to even stand beside in this game, let alone chase they greatness," Cole said. "So I felt conflicted ’cause I’m like, bruh I don’t even feel no way. But the world wanna see blood. I don’t know if y’all can feel that, but the world wanna see blood.”

Following his decision to release the song, however, he said it “spiritually [felt] bad on me."

“That s*** disrupts my f***** peace," he said. “I just want to come up here and publicly be like, bruh, that was the lamest, goofiest s***." He then shared his prayer that God set him back on his true path, that Kendrick "didn't feel no way" and that fans forgive his misstep.

Cole's "7 Minute Drill" featured shots at Kendrick's albums, among other things. It followed "Like That," on which Kendrick dissed Cole and Drake, referencing their lyrics on "First Person Shooter" and rapping, "Motherf*** the big three, n****, it's just big me."

