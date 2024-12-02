J. Cole announces one-night-only 'Forest Hills Drive' anniversary concert

It's been 10 years since J. Cole released his Grammy-nominated third album, 2014 Forest Hills Drive, so in celebration of the milestone, the rapper is putting on a special anniversary concert.

The one-night-only show, produced by Live Nation, is set to take place at New York's Madison Square Garden on Dec. 16. Ticket presale kicks off Monday, with the general sale starting Wednesday.

In addition to the concert, Cole announced anniversary edition vinyls and CDs of Forest Hills that include four new bonus tracks. Both items are available for preorder.

The announcement of the Madison Square Garden show comes on the heels of Cole and Dreamville revealing that the Dreamville Festival will return to Raleigh, North Carolina — Cole's home state — on April 5 and April 6.

Presale tickets for the festival go on sale Dec. 11 at 9 a.m. ET. Fans must text DREAMVILLE to 68624 or sign up at dreamvillefest.com for access.

