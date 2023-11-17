It's time ... for the Mariah Carey Barbie doll

Courtesy of Mattel

By Andrea Dresdale

It's surprising that it's taken this long for Mariah Carey to get her own Barbie doll, but ... it's time!

The Mariah Carey Barbie is Christmas-themed, of course.  She's dressed in a glittery red gown with a slit that exposes some leg, she's holding a microphone and she's wearing a tiny replica of Mariah's signature butterfly ring.

Speaking to People, Mariah says, "As a little girl, I didn't have a lot of toys or things. The one thing I really wanted was Superstar Barbie. When I first started working with the people at Barbie, they sent me a bunch of Superstar Barbies and it was really sweet."

"When I saw my doll, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, this is so cute.' Because it's based on the Christmas dress that I wear in the second 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' video," she adds.

She does have one critique, though: The neckline isn't quite as plunging as it is in real life. "But I understand because it's a holiday and everything else," she laughs.

"If I could go back and tell my little-girl self that one day I would have a Barbie made in my likeness, I would flip out!" says Mariah.

Priced at $75, you can buy the Mariah Barbie now.

