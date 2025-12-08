It's t-i-i-i-me — for Mariah Carey's holiday hit to top the 'Billboard' Hot 100

Mariah Carey, 30th anniversary vinyl of 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' (Legacy/Columbia)
By Andrea Dresdale

Is it even the holiday season if Mariah Carey isn't #1 on the Billboard Hot 100?

Her ubiquitous song "All I Want for Christmas Is You" has returned to the top of the chart for a 19th week overall, which means it's now tied with "Old Town Road" and "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" for most weeks ever at #1 on the Hot 100. Of course, those hits by Lil Nas X and Shaboozey managed the feat in a single year, whereas Mariah collected her 19 weeks starting in 2019, when it ruled for three weeks.

Since 2019, the song has returned to #1 every year, remaining on top for multiple weeks. Last year it managed four weeks on top.

According to Billboard, "All I Want for Christmas Is You" is now the first song to top the Hot 100 in seven different runs on the chart: 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Meanwhile, the song is also #1 on Billboard's Holiday 100 chart, which began in 2011. It's the 68th week the song has been #1 on that chart, which has existed for 76 weeks in total.

