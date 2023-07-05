Issa Rae's 'Insecure' is available on Netflix & fans are here for it

Issa Rae's hit comedy drama Insecure is available on Netflix and for fans of the popular series, it's the best news yet.

Netflix announced the award-winning show and all five seasons can now be streamed on the platform, a move praised by fans who protested the series' end on HBO in December 2021.

"This show bout to reach a whole new audience.. Let me go rewatch for the 100th time," one user wrote, while another tweeted about watching it "for the 200th time."

Over the course of its five-year-run, Insecure scored numerous awards, including a Peabody in 2018 and NAACP Image Awards in 2018, 2021 and 2022.

"I can't lie that show went hard AF," a fan wrote. "If Issa retired today she's Walk of Fame worthy off of Insecure alone."

Another user said, "The entire world is gonna have a shift now. It's gonna be a trending topic on TikTok ..."

If not on TikTok, Insecure was still a trending topic on Twitter Wednesday, July 5, two days after Netflix dropped the exciting news.

