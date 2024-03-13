Issa Rae, Kyla Pratt and more win NAACP Image Awards on night 2 of virtual awards show

Night two of the 55th NAACP Image Awards went down Tuesday night, virtually announcing another round of winners in the non-televised award categories. Among them were Issa Rae, Kyla Pratt and Leslie Jones.
Issa was victorious in the category of Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Motion Picture) for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Kyla took home the trophy for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television) for her work on The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. As for Leslie, she won Outstanding Performance in a Short Form Series for The Daily Show After the Cut.
Other announced winners include DC Young Fly, for Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) for Celebrity Squares, and Eboni K. Brown, for Outstanding News and Information Podcast for her work on the show Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams.
Day three of the 55th NAACP Image Awards Virtual Experience takes place Wednesday, while the actual awards show, hosted by Queen Latifah, premieres Saturday, March 16, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and CBS.
Here's a full list of winners from night two of the virtual ceremony:
Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
DC Young Fly - Celebrity Squares
Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series)
Wild 'N Out
Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)
20/20 - Kerry Washington: Thicker Than Water – A Conversation with Robin Roberts
Outstanding Children’s Program
Gracie's Corner
Outstanding Performance in a Short Form Series
Leslie Jones - The Daily Show After The Cut
Outstanding Short Form Series - Comedy or Drama
Doggyland
Outstanding Short Form Series - Reality/Nonfiction
I Was A Soul Train Dancer
Outstanding Short Form Documentary (Film)
Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games
Outstanding Short Form (Live Action)
The After
Outstanding Short Form (Animated)
Lil' Ruby
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Motion Picture)
Issa Rae - Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)
Kyla Pratt - The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
Outstanding News and Information Podcast
Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams
Outstanding Podcast - Limited Series/Short Form
Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast
Outstanding Podcast - Scripted Series
Yes We Cannabis
Outstanding Arts, Sports and Entertainment Podcast
Here's The Thing
Outstanding Society and Culture Podcast
The 85 South Show with Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico Bean
Outstanding Lifestyle / Self-Help Podcast
Black Money Tree
