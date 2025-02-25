The Isley Brothers’ Chris Jasper dies at age 73

Chris Jasper, a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame R&B group The Isley Brothers, passed away Sunday, according to an announcement on his official Facebook page. He was 73.

According to the post he had been diagnosed with cancer in December.

A classically trained musician who studied at Juilliard, Jasper served as keyboardist, vocalist and more in The Isley Brothers. He also co-wrote and co-produced several of their songs, including "For the Love of You," "Between the Sheets” and "Fight the Power."

After the group broke up in 1984, Jasper teamed with Earnie and Marvin Isley to form the trio Isley-Jasper-Isley, which had a hit with the tune "Caravan of Love."

Jasper was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of The Isley Brothers in 1992 and the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2022. The group also received a Grammy lifetime achievement award in 2014.

