Isabella Strahan rings the bell to celebrate final day of radiation

Isabella Strahan, one of Michael Strahan's 19-year-old twin daughters, rang the bell in celebration of her last day of radiation Tuesday.

She shared the special moment in an update video posted to her YouTube channel, just a few days after she revealed to the world she had been diagnosed with a brain tumor.

"I'm very excited to finally be done," the University of Southern California student said in the six-minute video.

She added, "It’s been a long six weeks and I'm very happy to finally heal my head after all of this because the side effects and everything get to you."

In a sit-down chat with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America, Isabella, along with Michael, opened up about her health journey.

She was diagnosed with medulloblastoma in late October, nearly one month after she began experiencing headaches while beginning her freshman year in college.

Isabella told Roberts she didn't notice anything "was off" until she began to experience nausea and wasn't able to walk straight.

Doctors at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center discovered she had a fast-growing 4-centimeter tumor, larger than a golf ball, in the back of her brain.

In the YouTube clip, an emotional Isabella can be seen hugging her sister, Sophia, and embracing her dad, who gives her a kiss on the cheek.

"To be continued," reads onscreen text at the end of the video.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.