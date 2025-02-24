Irv Gotti died of hemorrhagic stroke, according to brother Chris

Chris Gotti Lorenzo is opening up about the death of his brother Irv Gotti, who died in early February at 54 years old.

Speaking to the 2Way podcast, he revealed that Irv suffered a hemorrhagic stroke while hanging out with his friends. He adds that Irv had failed to visit a doctor despite having several health issues.



"When we talk about this topic, I watched him suffer the least three years of his life — so it's about quality of life," Chris recalled. "We all have to go at one point in time, and we just really wanna go on our terms. And Irv, sadly enough, he did go on his terms."

"He just didn’t believe it and he was like, 'I’m going to go the way I wanted,'" Chris continued. "He ate a bunch of Chinese food while playing poker and had a massive hemorrhagic stroke, which is bleeding on the brain."

Chris founded Murder Inc. alongside Irv, helping launch the careers of artists including Ashanti, Lloyd, Charli Baltimore and Ja Rule, who spoke at Irv's funeral service in New York.

"Irv is my brother," said Ja. "It's the biggest honor you can give someone who is not your blood brother, to say they're your brother. We started this journey together a long time ago. The man changed my life."

He continued, "I just wanna say, Irv, I love you. Everyone in this room loves you. You touched everybody in your own way. I know everybody has their moments of that with him. So, we are all here in celebration of your life. Because it will live on forever. I love you, my brother. See you when I get there."

