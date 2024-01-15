ICYMI: Yasiin Bey calls Drake's music “pop,” Travis Scott teases new music and more

Yasiin Bey, formerly known as Mos Def, stirred up a little drama after the teaser was released for the new episode of The Cutting Room Floor podcast. In the clip, he said he considers Drake's music "pop" – not hip hop – and called it compatible with shopping at Target. His comments prompted an online debate between fans of both artists.

Travis Scott hinted he's been working on a new album while on the road for his Utopia tour. After a fan account tweeted that Travis has been recording new music before every show, another fan speculated, "Imagine an album where each song is the city it was made in on the tour." The rapper responded, "R u in my brain or what ????"

Sexyy Red posted photos from her maternity shoot on Instagram over the weekend. The pics feature her wearing a pink silk kimono. "Loading… Baby," she captioned it.



Lecrae is not a fan of Lil Nas X's latest song, "J Christ." "Okay I gotta admit Lil Nas is playing with fire mocking Jesus," he wrote on social media. "He's getting the attention he wants from folks at the risk of searing his conscious. Still if God can transform King Neb, murders [sic], slave masters, sex workers, etc. he can add another Blasphemer to the list."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.