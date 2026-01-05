ICYMI: Victoria Monét, Clipse and Ye

Victoria Monét is no stranger to dancing, but in a new video, we see her taking on a different style of dance with an unexpected partner: Jaylen Brown. A clip from his Twitch stream surfaced on the internet, capturing them as they salsa danced to Willie Colón and Héctor Lavoe's "Todo Tiene Su Final." Victoria later reflected on the experience on her Instagram Story. "That was so fun! [Jaylen Brown], thank you for having me. [Raul Santiago], you are such an excellent teacher. Tysmmm," she wrote, according to Rap-Up.com.

Clipse revealed the moment they knew it was time for them to reunite and make their latest album, Let God Sort 'Em Out. Speaking to GQ, Pusha T said it hit when he saw "the fan reaction of 'I Pray For You,'" the song of his album It's Almost Dry that featured his brother, Malice. The album marked their first project since 2009's Til the Casket Drops, and has earned the duo five nominations at the 2026 Grammys.

It seems like Ye's Bully may actually drop on its intended release date: Jan. 30. After several delays, fans can now order vinyls, cassettes, CDs, box sets and more surrounding the album on bully.yeezy.com/. His daughter North West has also dropped new music as a producer. She recently shared on her Instagram Story that she made the beat for "Justswagup," a song from Lil Wayne's son Lil Novi and Magic.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.