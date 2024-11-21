ICYMI: Travis Scott, Millennium Tour 2025 and Lil Baby

Another Millennium Tour is on the way. Omarion and Bow Wow will return as headliners, adding Trey Songz as a main act this go-round. They'll be joined by Ying Yang Twins, Ray J, Sammie, Bobby V, Pleasure P and newcomers Plies, Boosie and Nivea. The tour kicks off March 7 in Louisville, Kentucky, with tickets going on sale to the general public on Friday.

After it was announced that Travis Scott would be headlining Coachella 2025, he took to Instagram to tease fans about what's to come. "NEW CHAPTER NEW PERFORMANCE NEW COACHELLA BY LA FLAME AND CACTUS JACK FIRST OF ITS KIND," he captioned the post, which featured a Coachella poster that blocked out all the names but his. "PS YALL GOT TILL APRIL CAUSE IM COMING."

Lil Baby is giving fans a clue about who to expect on his upcoming album, Wham (Who Hard As Me). He posted a photo of himself in front of a whiteboard with a list of song titles and their features. Young Thug, Future, GloRilla and Rod Wave were on the list.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.