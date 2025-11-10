ICYMI: Travis Scott, Jay-Z and Beyoncé, and more

Travis Scott had a special surprise in store for his fans when he performed at the Belluna Dome in Tokorozawa, Japan, Saturday as part of his Circus Maximus tour. Fan-shot footage shows he brought out Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, who revealed himself after removing the mask on his face. Ye performed a medley of his hits including "Can't Tell Me Nothing," "Runaway," "Heartless," "Flashing Lights," "Stronger" and "All of the Lights."

Jay-Z and Beyoncé seem to have had an eventful weekend. TMZ reports they were spotted making a private entrance to Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party, which took place Saturday night at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's Beverly Hills mansion. The couple were amongst a star-studded crowd including Oprah, Mariah Carey and Snoop Dogg. Jay and Bey also took time to attend the Brandy and Monica tour stop in LA, which features Bey's Destiny's Child sister Kelly Rowland. Queen Latifah and Rihanna were also spotted backstage.

Max B became a free man Sunday after being behind bars for over 16 years. He'd been locked up for his involvement in a 2006 armed robbery in Fort Lee, New Jersey, that resulted in a man's death, according to Billboard. He was sentenced to 75 years in prison but took a plea deal that reduced his sentence. Max B has already reunited with French Montana and was seen celebrating his release on the sidelines of the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns game.

