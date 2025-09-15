ICYMI: Toosii, Latto, Usher and more

Toosii's hard work on the football field is paying off. He announced Sunday that he received an offer to play NCAA football at Sacramento State University. "Man the lord is powerful," he wrote on his socials, alongside photos of him in the team's uniform. "Blessed to receive an offer from Sacramento State. Thank you and big shout to Head Coach Brennan Marion and Coach C.J. Pollard. This don't even feel real man. I'm speechless right now. I don't even know what to say." Toosii is known for his songs "Favorite Song," "Another Love Song" and "I Do."

While on the red carpet for the Reform Casino Night Gala this weekend, Latto was asked by Complex to name her albums of 2025 so far. Her response: $ome $exy $ongs 4 U by Drake and PartyNextDoor, and Mariah the Scientist's Hearts Sold Separately.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Usher explained the cherry-feeding segment from his recent shows. "The whole idea of the cherries is just giving women the freedom to have fun at a concert," he said, noting there were some people "who were very clear that they didn't want me to feed cherries." One of those people, Usher claims, was LA Dodgers' Mookie Betts. "He comes over to me and he goes, 'No serenading, bro. Leave the cherries at home,'" Usher recalls.

Clipse is the first rap act to perform at the Vatican. Joined by John Legend, they took the stage at St. Peter's Square Saturday for a performance of "The Birds Don't Sing" from their latest album, Let God Sort Em Out. Pharrell helped bring the moment to life, as he co-directed and executive produced the show, which was part of the World Meeting on Human Fraternity.

