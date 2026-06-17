ICYMI: T.I., Fivio Foreign and more

T.I. has announced the release date for his final album, Kill the King. "The wait is over!!!! 6-26-26 'Kill The King' It's TIME!!!" he wrote on X. The album is now available for presave.

Fivio Foreign wants to perform at the New York Knicks championship parade on Thursday. "Idk who need to hear this but I better b performing in that parade in NY on Thursday!!" he wrote on X Tuesday. This post comes days after he released the "GCB Freestyle (Game 4)." "The Knicks made Fivio Foreign drop!" he wrote. "OMG We needed this."

Common, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Marsai Martin, Stevie Wonder, The Roots and Tems are all set to perform at the grand opening ceremony for the Obama Presidential Center. The event will be livestreamed globally at 11 a.m. CT on Thursday. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama will be giving speeches.

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