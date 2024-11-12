ICYMI: T-Pain receives key to Tallahassee, Lil Wayne's Hall of Fame induction and more

T-Pain was celebrated in his hometown of Tallahassee over the weekend. A portion of Pasco Street was named T-Pain Lane in his honor, and he was presented with a key to the city. "He has had a tremendous impact on Tallahassee," Tallahassee Mayor John E. Dailey said. "He's had a tremendous impact on the kids of Tallahassee, and he's a great role model and a great example." The celebration ended with sold-out concert at The Adderley Amphitheater at Cascades Park. "Everything that went on today was just a dream come true," T-Pain said.

Tommy Richman is headed out on the road in 2025. His Coyote Tour will kick off its North American leg on Feb. 19 in Seattle and run through April 1 in St. Paul, Minnesota. He'll begin his international run on April 29 and wrap it all up days later on May 5. A presale starts Tuesday; general tickets will be available starting Friday.

Lil Wayne's influence and musical contributions are being recognized by Miami's Liv on Sunday. On Dec. 8, he will be the first person inducted in the nightclub's Hall of Fame.

Ice Cube has unveiled the cover art to his upcoming album, Man Down. The artwork features a Black boy walking down a sidewalk and staring at a man who is lying face down on the street. A worker is also lying on the ground behind him. "The album my fans have been waiting on. MAN DOWN drops on 11/22," Ice Cube wrote on Instagram, informing fans that it is now available to presave. Apple Music says Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, E-40 and more are on the project.

