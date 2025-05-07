ICYMI: SZA, Beyoncé, Playboi Carter and more

SZA revealed she owes Beyoncé some money when she commented on a post claiming Bey gives credit to anyone who steps in the studio as she's making music. "I literally owe her half my publishing off interpolation alone on SOS and she never pressed me lmao," SZA wrote in response to influencer Zuhaila Jama's post. She then called Beyoncé "a generous QUEEN." SZA's SOS title track interpolates Queen Bey's Dreamgirls track "Listen."

Speaking of Beyoncé, her Cowboy Carter tour has positively impacted her album sales. Renaissance jumped from #8 to #5 on the Top Dance Albums chart in the April 25-May 1 tracking week, according to Luminate. Her general catalog garnered 57 million U.S. streams during the tracking, an 18% increase from the week prior. Cowboy Carter benefited the most, seeing a 73% increase in units, which brought it from #193 to #64 on the Billboard 200.

Young Thug's Uy Scuti album will be coming out soon. In a video of fans asking him when he'd be releasing the project, he simply responded, "June."

Playboi Carti did not attend the 2025 Met Gala, but it's not because he didn't want to. In a post shared to Instagram, he wrote, "MET GALA BANNED ME FELT LIKE WE GOT KICKED OUT OF PROM BUT WE GOOD [GIO] WITH ME IM A HAPPY MAN F*** EM," he wrote.

David Oyelowo says his kids don't think he's cool. "I'm transitioning into full-on uncoolness," he recently said on The Jennifer Hudson Show. "I was cool for so, so long and this was really typified the other day. My son is in the music scene, I'm not ... and I made the mistake the other day of seeing this word on my phone and saying, 'What's a Doechii?' And they went, 'Like Doechii?'"

