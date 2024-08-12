ICYMI: Snoop Dogg performs at Olympics closing ceremony, Travis Scott's released from French custody + more

-- Snoop Dogg appeared in the congratulatory message Prince William and his wife, Kate, sent to Team Great Britain, dressed in a USA-themed suit. He later took the stage at the Paris Olympics closing ceremony, performing "Drop It Like It's Hot," "Gin And Juice," "What's My Name" and "The Next Episode" with Dr. Dre, who made an appearance at Venice Beach for the show. The ceremony was part of the handover celebration to Los Angeles, which will host the 2028 Olympics.

-- The three songs Drake debuted on his 100 Gigs release — "It's Up" with Young Thug and 21 Savage, "Blue Green Red" and "Housekeeping Knows" featuring Latto — have officially been released on major streaming services.

-- Ella Mai seems to have welcomed a baby with Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum. The singer was spotted holding a baby as the baller posed for photos with his Olympic gold medal. She also appeared in a family picture of him celebrating the moment. This comes after she was spotted backstage at the NBA Finals in Boston with a baby bump.

-- Jacquees and his fiancée, Deiondra Sanders, have also welcomed a baby. Alongside photos of him in the hospital, he wrote, "God I thank you MY BIGGEST BLESSING TO DATE. Baby Que 8/9/24 9:57 a.m. ATL GA! Thank you Jesus. 6 pounds 13 ounces 18 inches."

-- Travis Scott was released from custody after being arrested in Paris following a fight with a security guard, The Associated Press reports. The Paris prosecutor's office issued a statement that said, "The police custody order for Travis Scott has been lifted and all proceedings (against him) were terminated because the incident was minor."

