ICYMI: Saweetie recalls "couch surfing days," Jay-Z talks business to NFL rookies and more

Saweetie may be in the spotlight now, but she hasn't forgotten her struggle days. In an interview with Brown Bag Mornings, she recalled the times she'd couch surf at the homes of family and friends in LA because she was homeless.

“I remember I was too proud to tell my friends and my family that I had nowhere to stay and I was literally couch surfing,” said Saweetie. “But it was cool because people always wanted to be around. So I didn't have to worry about having a place to stay, but my homegirls knew what was going on. But I never wanted to take up space in someone's house, so I would just keep my closet in my car.”

“But you know what? It was cool because when it was time to party, I didn't have to go home," she joked. "I just had to go to my trunk.”

Jay-Z teamed up with Tom Brady and Michael Rubin for a conversation with NFL rookies about sports and business. "Tommy and Jay thank you so much for the invaluable advice and knowledge you shared – this was such an incredible opportunity for these rooks before they take their first snap. Big things ahead for this group – can't wait to watch you all crush it on and off the field!" Rubin wrote on Instagram.

Juvenile says the Hot Boyz — made up of him, B.G., Lil Wayne and Turk — are making a comeback and have already started recording their next album. Per his Instagram Live, the whole group will be in attendance at Essence Fest in New Orleans in July.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.