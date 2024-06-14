ICYMI: Rihanna's postpartum hair loss, Tinashe thinks former label's "gagging" over "Nasty" success + more

-- Rihanna revealed she experienced postpartum hair loss after becoming a mom of two.

"That was not on the pamphlet," Rihanna said to Refinery29. "I did not expect it to happen in waves, either. I thought it would just happen and grow back." She adds she eventually "learned to embrace" that her hair was falling out in patches, noting, "That actually made me get a little more creative and clever with my hair stuff."

Rih also told Extra that fans they should "wait for the 'I Quit' T-shirt" to know if she's retiring, and joked that she has things she wants to enjoy before having another kid. "Can I get my six-pack back first? I don't think I ever had one, but still. Let me go to Carnival one summer? Please, one summer," she quipped.

-- Tinashe landed her first solo entry into the Billboard Hot 100 with "Nasty," and she did it as an independent artist. She was asked if she believes former label RCA Records thinks they "dropped the ball" when she was signed to them, and she responded, "We just didn't need them. All you need is hard work, good fans, talent. I know they're gagging."

-- After sharing a post that read "Yes Single...," Nicki Minaj seemingly shut down rumors of any trouble in paradise. She posted a video of her, husband Kenneth Petty and son Papa Bear getting on a private plane.

-- Digital art collective PleasrDAO purchased Wu-Tang Clan's Once Upon a Time in Shaolin album for over $4 million in 2021, and now it's reselling it as a non-fungible token. Excerpts of the album, only previously heard at a 2015 listening event, are available to the public for $1 via thealbum.com, but the purchase is supposedly for the whole project.

