ICYMI: Rihanna's new Diamond certifications, Rick Ross' car show met with complaints and more

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Rihanna has made RIAA history, becoming the female artist with the most Diamond-certified titles and most Diamond singles. According to the Recording Industry Association of America, "Umbrella" featuring Jay-Z, "Work" with Drake, "Needed Me" and "Stay" were certified Diamond on May 31, bringing her to a total of seven Diamond certifications. "Ain't no back n forth," Rihanna wrote on the social platform X, in response to Roc Nation's congratulatory post.

Lil Yachty brought it back to his SoundCloud era, releasing a set of new music on the platform for his fans. "Dropped 12 old leaks on the concrete leak system last night," he announced on X. There appear, however, to be 14 newly uploaded tracks on the account.

Another Rick Ross car show, another set of complaints. Fans were upset after attending Rozay's annual car show in Fayetteville, Georgia, taking to social media to demand refunds. Many comments and negative reactions included complaints about shuttles being shut down and over 800 people being denied entry. "We made history!! 300 acres but everyone couldn't make it ha," Rick wrote on his Instagram Story, seemingly poking fun at the situation. "See everyone next year."

