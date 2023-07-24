ICYMI: Quavo announces new album, Monica jumps off stage during altercation, and more

In case you missed it, here's a recap of this weekend's hip-hop headlines:

Quavo announced his new album Rocket Power, set to drop Friday, August 4. The Migos rapper shared the news on Instagram with a 90-second trailer that sees him carrying the chain of late group member Takeoff, who was shot and killed last November. "Through the process of healing I've learned to turn tragedy into triumph," he wrote.

Monica jumped into the crowd during a show in Detroit Saturday, to defend a woman she says was assaulted by a man in the audience. In a video shared by The Shade Room, the "Boy Is Mine" singer can be seen stopping mid-performance to leap off the stage and confront the male attacker. "You don't hit no f****** lady like that," she exclaimed. She later apologized to her fans, writing in The Shade Room's comment section that she felt "so triggered."

Tank celebrated his fifth wedding anniversary with longtime partner Zena Foster Sunday, taking to Instagram with a series of images from their wedding ceremony. "Happy Anniversary to my homie, lover, best friend @zenafoster," he wrote. "I chose good times and bad time with you. Lets keep rockin!"

Latto pranced around the Rolling Loud stage during her set Saturday, dancing and twerking to her viral TikTok sound, "And my man, thank you to my man."

