ICYMI: Pusha T, Rihanna and more

Clipse made it onto a Jeopardy question, a moment Pusha T says his late grandmother would be proud of. He shared a clip of the show on Instagram in which Clipse is mentioned in the clue. "Hey Shank (my grandmother in heaven) we made it!!!" Push wrote. "Watching @jeopardy was what we would do every night…I was too young to know the answers but turning the tv wasn't an option. I caught on quick and it became 'our; thing…look at your grandsons. Hope you were watching and playing along tonight."

Rihanna shared her 2016 throwback post as part of the viral social trend, which simultaneously celebrated the 10th anniversary of ANTI. It includes some of the album's stats, as well as the behind-the-scenes process of preparing for the album and its accompanying tour. "my 2016 post wins," Rih captioned her post. "happy ANTIversary."

Lauryn Hill will be performing at the 2026 Grammys Sunday as part of the in memoriam segment. She is set to pay tribute to Roberta Flack and D'angelo, whom she collaborated with on her song "Nothing Even Matters." The Fugees' track "Killing Me Softly With His Song" was a cover of Roberta's 1973 song.

The Isley Brothers received their Hollywood star on Wednesday morning at a ceremony emceed by KTLA 5 entertainment anchor Melvin Robert. Terry Lewis and Jon Platt, chairman and CEO of Sony Music Publishing, shared some words about the group before remaining members Ron Isley and Ernie Isley accepted the honor. "You know you make me want to shout!" Ronald sang. "I want to thank all of our fans, each and every one. We've been doing this for 67 years and God bless you all."

