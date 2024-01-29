ICYMI: Nicki Minaj claps back at Megan Thee Stallion, Plies says enough of Taylor Swift on NFL and more

Hip-hop's internet was in shambles all weekend thanks to Megan the Stallion and Nicki Minaj. After Megan dropped "Hiss," a track that appeared to diss Nicki, among others, the "Roman's Revenge" rapper responded with a series of not-so-nice tweets and a diss record of her own. In "Big Foot," which is an apparent slight about Megan being shot in the foot, Nicki rapped about Meg crying to Gayle King, having a ghost writer, "lyin' on your dead mama" and more.

Plies has had enough of seeing Taylor Swift's face during the NFL games. "Dear @NFL Media: Can U Please Stop Forcing Taylor Swift On Football Fans!" he tweeted. "We Get It She's At The Game & She's A Phenomenal Artist! But Damn If We Want To See Her This Much We'll Go To Her Concert!!" He wrote that she's on camera "More Than Y'all Show The Owner Of The Chiefs!"

Pharrell Williams has a new feature film about his life in the works. The super-producer announced he's teaming up with The Lego Group and Focus Features for Piece by Piece, an animated film that will tell his life and career story using the famous toy blocks. "Building with LEGO bricks encourages us to follow our imagination…who would've thought that playing with these toys as a kid would evolve into a movie about my life. It's proof that anyone else can do it too," Williams said.

